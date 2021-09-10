The Boys season 3 filming: Jensen Ackles wraps filming, talks ‘coincidence’







While we may be waiting for a little while longer still to see The Boys season 3 premiere on Amazon, we can at least pass along good news today! One of the show’s most-prominent new additions is now done with production, and he posted a fun little video to prove it.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), Jensen Ackles made things abundantly clear that he is done work on this season — and possibly the series, since it’s far too early to tell if this is a one-season arc or not. He did also indicate that September 10, the day he wrapped The Boys, is also the same day that he wrapped Supernatural after playing Dean for fifteen seasons.

For those of you who haven’t heard that much about Jensen’s new role yet, Soldier Boy is one of the most influential superheroes of all time. He dates back to World War II and helped to kickstart the obsession America has with Supes in this world. He’ll likely be used for the show to talk about the nature of hero worship, and how sometimes we choose to believe what we want as opposed to what’s actually real. It feels like people in this world should be able to figure out that someone like Homelander is terrible, at least if their eyes were fully open.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 3?

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Jensen Ackles on The Boys season 3?

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

