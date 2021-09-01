The Boys season 3: Watch A-Train’s complete ‘Faster’ music video







We’re still a good ways out from The Boys season 3 premiering on Amazon, but the streaming service keeps finding ways to feed us good content.

So what do we have today? Think in terms of a full music video for A-Train’s new song “Faster,” which is both highly entertaining and also shockingly catchy. If you hear this, there’s a good chance that it will be stuck in your head all day.

If you haven’t watched our full take yet on The Boys season 2 finale, all you need to do is watch that below! You also have to click the SUBSCRIBE button — we’ll be covering season 3 at the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel and you absolutely don’t want to miss out on any content!

The biggest thing that we can do after watching this video is applaud — there are few other shows like The Boys that show this extreme level of commitment year-round to their property. This is one of those songs that you could easily imagine actually existing in this world, and it doesn’t feel like something that was pieced together on a whim. There’s even a vocal feature in here! Because some of the Vought superheroes are so narcissistic, you can also easily imagine a world where something like this would exist.

This video is the second performance The Boys has put out there during the offseason; remember that earlier this year, we saw a full version of “Never Really Vanish,” a tribute song to Translucent by Starlight that was all sorts of ridiculous. We somehow how that there are more of these out there that will someday surface. Fingers crossed…

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Boys right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Boys season 3?

Also, what do you think about this new A-Train music video? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

A-Train has a new music video called Faster that you can watch right now. Meanwhile Hughie just put fresh flowers on Robin's grave so that's nice. pic.twitter.com/1aT3pDz6CM — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 1, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







