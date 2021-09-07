Animal Kingdom season 6: Is filming already done for final episodes?







We know that we’re still in the thick of Animal Kingdom season 5 airing, but for the sake of this article, why not look ahead?

For anyone out there who did not know, the TNT drama has already been renewed for a sixth and final season. There is no official premiere date for it as of yet, but note that production started up earlier this year on it. Not only that, but filming has already wrapped!

New Animal Kingdom video! If you look below, you can check out our take in full on the most-recent episode of the series.

In a recent post on Instagram Christina Ochoa (who plays Renn) confirmed that last month, production wrapped up on season 6 and with that, the series as a whole. It’s an emotional thing to think about, and it had to be even more so for everyone who had a chance to take part in the show over the years. The cast and crew becomes a family thanks to the long hours that they film, especially out on location. A lot of performers are also far away from their real-life friends and loved ones during the months in which work is being done.

Unfortunately, just because Animal Kingdom is done filming does not mean that it will be premiering in the near future. Odds are, we’re going to be stuck waiting until at least early 2022 to see what’s next, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the show stay on hiatus until next summer. This is the time-frame that clearly works for TNT and they have not shown much willingness to change it.

How do you think Animal Kingdom is going to end its run on TNT?

How do you think Animal Kingdom is going to end its run on TNT?

