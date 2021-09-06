Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 promo: The DEA Agent issue







Next week on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10, are things going to go from bad to worse for the Cody Boys? We’ve seen some early evidence and for now, it looks that way.

For a little more evidence of that very thing, just take a look at the promo below! In this, you can see the guys question how they’re going to be able to do a job with a DEA Agent hot on their tail. Everything from when Adrian was still around is causing them problems, even though he is now on the other complete side of the world.

New Animal Kingdom video review! Below, we get into the events of episode 9, including that awesome bar brawl and the delicate situation ahead for the Cody Boys from here. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for other weekly updates; we don’t want you to miss any of them for the remainder of the season.

It’s pretty easy for us to sit here and say that Animal Kingdom has done an awesome job at making some of their storylines matter a great deal in the long-term. That’s one of their biggest assets! Of course, one of the biggest faults in this season may just be that things have moved almost at too slow a pace. We wouldn’t blame anyone out there who felt like things should be progressing a little bit quicker than they are.

In the end, though, we’re now in what we would call firmly the home stretch of the season; what’s going to happen next is almost surely going to carry through to the finale and the action/drama is probably only going to spike from here on out. Prepare yourself accordingly.

Where do you want to see things go when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10?

