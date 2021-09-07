Bachelor in Paradise 7: Brendan, Pieper’s Instagram followers plummet







Following last night’s new episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we were insanely curious about Instagram traffic far more than usual. It’s typically a foregone conclusion that people within Bachelor Nation are there to boost their profiles online and often make a living as influencers after the fact. Yet, it’s also an unwritten rule that you don’t actually talk about it on the show.

This is where Brendan and Pieper, in part, found themselves in big trouble last night. Not only did they make it extremely transparent that they were using their time on the show for followers, but Brendan also led on Natasha and even suggested that he was the only reason she was still there. They came across as extremely unlikable, even to the point where their social media accounts took a massive hit following the episode.

We started tracking their follower counts as the episode unfolded last night, and since that time Brendan has lost nearly 40,000 people. (He now sits at around 306,000, at the time of this writing.) He was extremely popular on Tayshia Adams’ season, hence why he got such a big following in the first place.) Meanwhile, Pieper’s audience has dipped to 81,800, a drop close to 5,000 to where she was previously. Why is she losing less? She started the season with a far smaller following, has been around less, and she did not lead someone on in the same way that Brendan did Natasha.

Here’s the remarkable thing — since last night’s episode Natasha’s social-media footprint has more than doubled. She now sits at over 200,000 following support from most of Bachelor Nation online.

