Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 7: Will Brendan and Pieper mess continue?







Tomorrow night Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 7 is going to be airing, and there’s certainly a lot of chaos right around the corner.

After what happened tonight, we have a feeling that there are going to be a lot of frustration over the Brendan – Pieper relationship. After all, there are different stories out there about their past and what they were planning to do once they both got to Paradise together. It’s going to be hard to have the full, complete story but for now, it certainly doesn’t feel like a good look.

For some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 7 synopsis:

“707” – New celebrity guest host Tituss Burgess storms the beach, ready to shake things up in VIP fashion by throwing an exclusive welcome party that stirs up more drama than Wells does drinks. A select few beachgoers make their way to the bash ready for fun, but little do they know that some unexpected guests are also on their way, including actress, singer and star of Freeform’s “Cruel Summer,” Olivia Holt, who hits all the right notes in a special musical performance of her song “Next.” Hangovers will be the least of these party people’s concerns in the morning on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The promo for what’s next gave a little bit more away, as we’re going to see more people intent on exposing Brendan and Pieper as much as possible. Also, more women are arriving! That’s going to make the field that much more competitive.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 7?

