American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4: Flashback questions







Entering American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4 this week, there’s one thing we’ve heard time and time again: This is a story set mostly in the past. You’re going to learn more about the origins of the black pill, including how it was first produced and how people like Belle and Austin first developed their addiction to it.

Will all of this be interesting? Absolutely, but it does nothing to relinquish the main question that is on our mind here: Do we really need this story?

Check out our new American Horror Story: Double Feature review! Below, we get into what happened over the course of episode 3, including that surprising end. Once you’re done with it, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. We’ll be back tomorrow night with another review that you do not want to miss.

There’s no denying to us that there are some opportunities to tell some cool stories within this era, especially if this episode gives Sarah Paulson a chance to really do something. (Her work so far this season has been extremely limited.) However, we’ve also become invested in what is happening with Harry and Alma in the present — and it remains to be seen how many more episodes we’re truly getting of their story. If Double Feature is really split in half, doesn’t that mean that episode 5 is the end of the “Red Tide” arc?

The biggest fear we’ve got is that the flashbacks, while interesting, may not actually move the story forward and serve mostly as a way to build up the mythology. It just may not be mythology that is necessarily needed by anyone.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to the next American Horror Story episode right now

Do you think that the flashbacks will be important entering American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







