American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4: ‘Blood Buffet’ run time

If there is one thing that we’ve come to learn about this show over the years, it’s that FX will give executive producer Ryan Murphy as much leeway as he wants. If that means that episodes are almost 90 minutes long, there probably won’t be any argument. We remember back during American Horror Story: Hotel in particular that a lot of episodes tended to go FAR past the hour-long run time. (That was a reminder that sometimes, less can very much be more.)

According to the official TV Guide listings for Wednesday, it looks as though you won’t be seeing this upcoming episode (entitled “Blood Buffet”) go too long past the standard run time. For the moment, the plans for this episode is for it to run 62 minutes, commercials included. That means it will probably end around 11:00 p.m. Eastern and you’ll have to stick around a moment or two later in order to see the promo.

Based on some of the material that is out there for this episode, it looks like this episode could be focusing on the past potentially more than the present. It could be the origin story of how these black pills first came to be, and how this entire society in Provincetown was constructed. Maybe learning all of this will prove essential in better understanding where things go from here?

