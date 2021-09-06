NCIS season 19 premiere photo: How can Marcie help McGee, Torres?







The NCIS season 19 premiere is just two weeks away! We’re at the point now where we expect new stuff around almost every corner, and this episode will need to accomplish quite a bit. Through “Blood in the Water,” we’ll learn more about what’s next for Gibbs after that shocking boat explosion in the finale. Beyond just that, we’re also excited to see McGee, Torres, and Knight finally sink their teeth into this case.

We know that for a good chunk of season 18 (or at least the final weeks), Mark Harmon’s character was working alongside Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) to track down a serial killer. We didn’t get to the point where the two understood everything about them, but they were at least able to start getting a few things together. Then, there was the attempt on Gibbs’ life.

The photo above is most likely Marcie telling Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama’s characters everything she knows about the serial killer; she may be a good investigative journalist but at this point, she probably realizes that this case is beyond her depth. She’ll need NCIS help and government resources to come over the evidence and track the responsible party down.

We understand why there are so many theories out there that Marcie could somehow be the killer herself — it’s an interesting twist and beyond that, it’d give Dawber some awesome material to play around with. However, there is one prevailing issue we have with the idea: Why would she have wanted to work with Gibbs in the first place? If she was some sort of dangerous killer, asking for help from a shrewd, proven crime-solver doesn’t feel like a smart move.

Are you excited to see Marcie interact with McGee and Torres on the NCIS season 19 premiere?

