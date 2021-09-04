NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo







As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?

To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.

What do we know about Park to date? There are a handful of details available, beginning with the fact that he works for the FBI, as opposed to NCIS. This is likely another sign that he is not a straight-up replacement for Gibbs, which we know is a fear of many given all the rumors around Mark Harmon’s future on the show. He’s also not listed as a part of the cast for the premiere episode, which suggests that you’ll be waiting a while longer to see him. There’s a tiny glimpse of Cole in the most-recent promo for the new season, but not enough to serve as any sort of tangible evidence of what his story will be.

The major cause for excitement with Alden’s arrival is a chance to see more conversations between NCIS and other parts of federal law enforcement. If you are looking for NCIS to explore a few different angles moving forward, this is an opportunity for that very thing. We’re curious to see how he gets along with some of the agents, plus why he’s going to have such an important role in the first place. We know that Cole is a pretty versatile actor so in that sense, the possibilities are more or less endless.

What are you hoping to see from Gary Cole on NCIS season 19?

