NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: Pam Dawber returning as Marcie







While it may have been a foregone conclusion to many that we would be seeing Pam Dawber back on NCIS season 19, isn’t it nice to have it be official? Marcie Warren still has a story to tell, and now, the rest of the NCIS team may be a little more involved.

As you may recall, season 18 of the CBS series ended with Gibbs being aboard his boat before it suddenly exploded. He and Marcie were working on tracking down a serial killer before that, and we have to assume that the person responsible for the attack was this very criminal. While we know that Gibbs is okay, it may take some time for the rest of the team to figure it out — hence the photo above, which shows Marcie communicating with McGee and Torres. This will be more of a group effort; even if Gibbs may not be a formal NCIS agent at the moment, what happened to him does very much fall into the group’s jurisdiction.

Below, the full NCIS season 19 premiere synopsis offers all the specifics you need:

“Blood in the Water” – As the NCIS team searches for Gibbs after wreckage from his boat is discovered, they find out he was tracking a serial killer with journalist Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber), who wrote an exposé on him, on the 19th season premiere of NCIS, Monday, Sept. 20 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Will this be the final time we see Dawber? We can’t rule that out, mostly because we’re unsure how long the writers will have this story linger. Also, we’re still waiting to see how involved Mark Harmon will be with every episode this season; it doesn’t make a lot of story sense to have Marcie around if Gibbs isn’t in an episode.

