NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?







While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case.

Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.

Does this mean that we’ll be seeing less of the legendary actor in general? Not necessarily. The change in status could be somewhat of a formality, or at least something that makes more sense given that the Ducky character does not appear all that often. (He could still even be in the main credits; that’s up to the producers.) Since he’s listed on the premiere press release we tend to think he’ll turn up there, and earlier this week Brian Dietzen posted a photo of the two of them working together — if we’re to believe that photo was actually taken on the spot, it means that we’ve at least got two episodes with David in the early going.

There’s one other notable omission from the premiere press release: No Gary Cole. That means that you won’t be seeing the actor come on in his role of FBI Agent Alden Park until at least episode 2. It could be longer, depending on whatever plans the writers have for him right now.

What do you want to see from David McCallum as Ducky on NCIS season 19?

