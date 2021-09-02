NCIS season 19 photo: Behind the scenes of Vance’s office







We’re inching closer and closer to the start of NCIS season 19 on CBS, and it obviously goes without saying that our curiosity is at a high. What in the world is coming this season? Other than getting to see the aftermath of that Gibbs cliffhanger the writers are keeping everything close to the vest.

Not only that, but even the cast members are staying super-cryptic with some of their teases…

In a new post on Instagram (see below), cast member Diona Reasonover shared a fun little tease behind the scenes of herself outside of Vance’s office on set. The image was snapped by none other than her castmate Wilmer Valderrama!

So is this image a sign that we’re going to be seeing Kasie Hines pay Vance a visit coming up? It’s possible, but we wouldn’t bank on anything for sure. There is of course hope given that the area seems to be fairly well-lit. We’re sure that Kasie will get some good material through the first handful of episodes; in general, full seasons of NCIS give just about every character a chance for one or two big spotlight stories; season 18 was a little atypical for a number of reasons, whether it be the shorter episode count or some of the different challenges that went into making these episodes happen.

Remember that NCIS season 19 will be here come Monday, September 20 — we’re under three weeks away at the time of this writing!

What do you think is coming up for Kasie on NCIS season 19?

