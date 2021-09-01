NCIS season 19 spoilers: David McCallum returning as Ducky!







For the longest time, we’ve wondered whether or not we’d see David McCallum back on-screen during NCIS season 19. Following the 400th episode last year his appearances were sporadic, and occasionally even virtual. Much of this we figured was due to the global health crisis, but even before that McCallum’s appearances were scaled back more and more versus what they were in the early days.

Well today, we come bearing some fantastic news — Ducky is back!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see a new image from Brian Dietzen alongside McCallum on set. He makes it very clear in the caption that this is a new image and David is back; yet, it’s rather curious that Ducky is wearing scrubs. Isn’t he now the NCIS historian? There are two different theories that come top of mind here: Either Ducky is coming back to assist on a particular case, or we’re going to have a chance to see him in flashbacks for whatever reason.

Either way, it’s a thrill to see more Ducky, and we can only hope that he makes a number of appearances throughout season 19. McCallum is 87 years old and honestly, it’s so inspiring to see him continue to embrace work and playing this part; he clearly loves this character, and we know that he’s an especially popular part of the overall ensemble.

What do you want to see from David McCallum now that you know he’s back on NCIS season 19?

