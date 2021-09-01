NCIS season 19 spoilers: More discussion on Fornell return







If you’ve been reading our NCIS season 19 coverage, then you probably know already that Tobias Fornell is returning to the show. It’s something that we’ve discussed previously, with executive producer Steven D. Binder noting that there were plans for him to be in at least one episode.

Now, we’re getting a better sense that Joe Spano is not going anywhere when it comes to making appearances on this show.

Speaking to TVLine, Binder made it clear that “we will be seeing Fornell for as long as Joe Spano would like to be on this show” — in other words, don’t think that his future on the show is tied at all to what Mark Harmon is doing. We know that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Gibbs’ future and we probably won’t get more clarity on that for a little while.

Given the history that Gibbs and Fornell have with each other, we do think it’s imperative that the two continue to have appearances with each other for a little while longer. Following the tragic death of Emily last season both of these men understand grief and tragedy in a way few others can; it’s a shared pain that they’re going to have to work and help each other through. Male friendship is always something that needs to be explored in a vulnerable way on TV; NCIS has an opportunity to do that with these two characters.

