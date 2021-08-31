NCIS season 19: See Mark Harmon, Gary Cole in new promo







Today NCIS released their latest season 19 promo, and if you love Mark Harmon, this one’s worth checking out! Of course, the same goes for if you’re intrigued about Gary Cole’s FBI agent character, as well.

If you look to the bottom of this article (via Wilmer Valderrama’s Instagram page) you can see what we’re talking about here. It’s a combo promo with NCIS: Hawaii, and a somewhat extended version of one that was released earlier this summer. Nonetheless there are some new pieces of season 19 footage in here, including Harmon’s Gibbs looking worse for wear, presumably in the aftermath of that boat explosion at the end of season 18.

When it comes to Cole’s mysterious role, we know that his character’s name is Alden Park and that he should not be thought of as a replacement for Gibbs. There are reports out there aplenty that Harmon will have a more limited presence in the upcoming season but to date, nobody affiliated with the show has confirmed that. It remains to be seen if Gibbs will fight to get his job back after he’s done tracking the serial killer who, presumably, is responsible for his near-death experience. We’re also waiting to see if Pam Dawber returns as Marcie Warren, given how integral she was to some of his investigations at the end of last season.

NCIS season 19 premieres on Monday, September 20 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time; it will be followed immediately after the fact by NCIS: Hawaii. There’s a lot to look forward to in one night!

What do you think about this latest NCIS season 19 promo?

