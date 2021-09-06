Dominic Purcell leaving Legends of Tomorrow, Mick Rory; why? How?







As we prepared for the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 finale, we of course wondered if it would be a goodbye for Dominic Purcell. It’d been reported some time ago that the actor would be leaving the show, at least as a series regular, at the end of the season.

So for most of the episode, the question that we found ourselves pondering in our mind was fairly simple: How would he depart? What was the way to send Rory off in proper fashion?

If nothing else, this was one of the stranger ways for the character to exit — to be the father of a massive brood. With that being said, it’s perfectly weird for a show like this, and also totally unexpected when it comes to the character of Mick Rory we first met on The Flash. With him, he was a selfish criminal who did nothing more than steal and cause carnage with Captain Cold. Now, “Heat Wave” is a member of the team and someone loved for who he is, even if that person is crazy and cantankerous a lot of the time.

It was said in the past that the door would be left open for Purcell to return down the road, and we like to think that this is possible — dozens of babies included or not. With him departing, it does mean that Caity Lotz is the last original member of the show’s cast and that’s a crazy thing to think about. At least we know that another OG person from this show in Brandon Routh is going to be back on The Flash for its upcoming season 8 premiere event.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow, including when the show will premiere

What did you think about the events of the Legends of Tomorrow season 6 finale?

Are you sad to lose Mick Rory? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around; there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







