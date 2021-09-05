Legends of Tomorrow season 7 premiere date: When’s it back on The CW?







Following tonight’s big, hopefully-epic finale, why not discuss things further when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 on The CW?

Let’s start, first and foremost, with what should be the most important news: There will be a season 7 coming down the road. This one will of course feel a little different from what we had in season 6, and for a wide array of reasons. For starters, Matt Ryan is playing a totally different character rather than John Constantine. We also could be seeing less of Dominic Purcell based on some conversations that we first heard months ago. We imagine that even more new additions and announcements will start to come out over the next month — they almost have to given the short break time between seasons!

One of the funniest things about the hiatus here is that we’re used to extremely long wait times from the end of one season to the start of the next. This time around, we’re looking at almost the total opposite. The show is currently slated to premiere on Wednesday, October 13, which is slightly more than a month away! We feel like in just a few weeks we’ll get an official synopsis for the premiere and along with that, there should be some more video footage, as well. The show will be a part of a lineup coming up that also includes another superhero show on The CW in Batwoman.

So will this be the final season for the Legends? At this point we have to think it’s possible; it could also be the final season for The Flash and Supergirl is ending shortly. This is a huge changing of the guard for the network and the larger Arrowverse, so prepare yourself accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7?

Is there any one thing that you are especially excited for? Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and, of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







