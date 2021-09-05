NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: New ‘Blood in the Water’ photo!







In the event you did not know, the NCIS season 19 premiere arrives on CBS come Monday, September 20, and it comes with the title of “Blood in the Water.” If there is a better title for this episode, we don’t know what it could be. Just think in terms of what happened at the end of the season 18 finale!

Will Gibbs be okay? We’re obviously hoping so, and this episode is going to get his one-time time thoroughly involved in piecing together what happened, plus who is responsible.

Check out our NCIS season 18 finale video! Below, we get into the events of “Rule 91,” whether it be the huge cliffhanger or the departure of Emily Wickersham as Bishop. After doing that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be covering the season premiere and we don’t want you missing that or any other coverage.

The newly-released image above shows Jessica Knight, Nick Torres, and Tim McGee all off doing their part to track down who presumably could be responsible. This storyline is going to be a team effort in the way that much of the season 18 finale was not. Marcie Warren will help the team and we have to hope that, by the end of the story, the serial killer is actually caught. We suppose it’s possible that this story could course through much of the season, but that’s hard to predict, mostly because the status of Mark Harmon moving forward is equally hard to predict.

In case you missed it, you will see Katrina Law around full-time as Jessica in season 19; hopefully, this premiere gives us a much better sense of now only who she is, but how she meshes with the rest of the team.

