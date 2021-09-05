





As we deal with the aftermath of Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7, let’s just pose the question: Is Nicole really dead? Is there any reason at all to have hope for the character?

We obviously would love to hope for the best here, given that her love story with Jukebox was meaningful and one of the best romances in the entire Power universe. Unfortunately, the truth is that love stories within this world rarely ever work. People die and they die often. If so many other people died because of Kanan’s mistakes getting the drugs together, it would be unrealistic if she were to survive.

Watch our review of episode 7! In this video below, we get into the death of Nicole, Raq’s secret, and a heck of a lot more. As you are checking this out, you’ll need to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess to make sure you don’t miss any other discussions — we’re here after every installment.

As much as we hate to see Nicole die, we also can’t mince words here and pretend like this could be glossed over for Jukebox to end up where she does down the road. If she finds love and happiness forever here, wouldn’t her future look entirely different? We tend to think so. This is also the sort of thing that will drive a massive wedge between Jukebox and Kanan, once she eventually figures out the entire chain of events that led to this moment.

We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here, though; for now, let’s just linger on the two most devastating moments of this doomed love story. First, you have Nicole dying while listening to the mixtape that Jukebox made for her; then, you also have Jukebox waiting outside for Nicole to sneak her into the dance, once that she will now never attend. They had so many beautiful moments together, but that in some ways was totally the point; you had to be invested in order to be devastated.

Are you devastated by Nicole’s death on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7?

