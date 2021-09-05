





Next week on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8, we gotta think that everything is hitting the fan. It’s hard for it not to when you consider where we are now! There are only three installments to go, and things are probably going to get more dangerous for all involved from here on out.

We gotta start our preview with what happened at the end of tonight: Nicole is dead. We don’t see her making it through that and in due time, we imagine Jukebox is going to figure out everything that happened. News doesn’t travel in the eighties quite like it does now, but she’ll learn what Nicole took, and that Kanan’s batch eventually led to a lot of death. The dots are going to be connected and this could set her on a path. This could lead to her going in a very unexpected direction.

Check out our review of episode 7! This weekend’s episode was full of big moments and we’re diving into all of them below! While you’re checking out this discussion, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for weekly breakdowns; we’ll also be covering Power Book II: Ghost season 2 and you don’t want to miss that.

As for everything else moving forward, we also have to figure that Howard’s quest is far from over when it comes to making sure he can get a transplant. He wants Kanan to speak to Raq, but Raq’s actions should tell her son that something is awry. We don’t know if all loose ends are going to be tied up right away, but it’s fair to say that Omar Epps should have a lot of work over the final episodes of the season.

Did we mention that there are only three episodes left? We’re sad about that already…

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8?

Where do you think this show is going to go from here? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around; there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







