SEAL Team season 5 premiere to be two-parter; David Boreanaz photo







It’s true that we still have a ways to go until SEAL Team season 5 premieres on CBS on October 10. Because of this, we’re eager to share whatever teases we can every single step of the way!

Above is one of the first photos released by the network for the upcoming episode, which carries with it the title of “Trust, But Verify.” This is a two-part premiere, so whatever happens here is going to carry right over to the following week. Based on the attire of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), it’s fair to assume that he isn’t fully out in the field at this particular moment. Yet, we know that a key mission is coming, and it’s one that could blindside a number of people on Bravo. For more details on the premiere itself, be sure to follow the link here.

In general, we’d say to expect more long-form stories on SEAL Team season 5, with the move to Paramount+ being a big factor in that. On network TV, especially a network like CBS, there’s a real emphasis on telling more standalone arcs. This allows viewers to discover you and watch without understanding what happened the week before. It’s a better model financially for them much of the time, even if it can stifle creativity. SEAL Team has already been doing more arcs, so in a lot of ways they’ve moved away from the network model for years. Being on streaming will just allow them to challenge themselves further. There’s less pressure to recruit viewers for every new episode; instead, they can encourage fans to binge-watch from the beginning.

While there are not too many thematic details out there about the season, we’d imagine that much of season 5 will be about what it means to serve both on missions and at home. At the end of season 4, Jason seemed to understand more how being Bravo One extended far beyond the field; hopefully, those are lessons that will carry on for him.

What are you the most excited to see for Jason on the SEAL Team season 5 premiere?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you check that out, be sure to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way and we don't want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

