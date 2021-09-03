SEAL Team season 5 premiere spoilers: A surprise mission!







Are you ready for the SEAL Team season 5 premiere to be here? Personally we’re psyched to see Bravo back in action, especially since there was a time when the show’s return was far from guaranteed.

Now, here is where we’ve got the good news: It’ll be here in just over a month! We know that there aren’t that many episodes airing on CBS before the move over to Paramount+, but we hope the network does a good job of trying to promote viewers to check it out there. We know that the shift isn’t something that everyone out there loves, but if it allows David Boreanaz and the cast to stick around for a while, we’re more than happy about that.

Let’s get back to the premiere, though — below, we’ve got the full synopsis with some other insight as to what’s coming:

“Trust, But Verify: Part 1” – Everyone on Bravo is shocked when they learn a training exercise is really cover for a covert mission to get a weapons expert out of one of the most dangerous countries in the world, on the fifth season premiere of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We like the idea of this episode a lot, mostly because it is such a twist on the classic missions we’ve seen on the show so far. How do you adapt when you learn that you’re not actually training? There’s a part of this that actually feels inspired by the end of the book Ender’s Game … not to spoil a years-old novel for anyone out there.

Anyhow, we hope that amidst this mission, there are going to be opportunities to get personal updates on all the members of Bravo. This helps to make SEAL Team the show that it is.

