Billions season 5 episode 8: How to prepare for ‘Copenhagen’







Did you know that Billions season 5 episode 8 arrives at midnight on the Showtime app? There is no denying that this return has been a long time coming, and we can only hope that it is very much worthwhile.

If you do want to prepare for it, we’ve got the perfect way to do so: The video below. Consider this the prime way to catch up prior to the episode airing — or at least a good way to remember everything that happened. It’s been a really long time since the first seven episodes of the season aired, with the reason for that being, of course, the global pandemic. We can only hope that the first episode back (entitled “Copenhagen”) lives up to the billing.

So what can you expect during this episode? A number of different things, including of course an opportunity to see even more chess-pieces moved in the odd matchup between Chuck Rhoades and Bobby Axelrod. What started as a two-person gauntlet is now turning into a high-level game of Risk with so many different players involved. Take Mike Prince, a man of immeasurable power who could be used as either an asset or a weapon. Meanwhile, you’ve also got Taylor and Wendy doing what they can — they have so much knowledge from within the Axe Capital world and we know at this point that money is power.

Don’t expect the story to veer too off-course tonight. We know a lot has happened in the real world since episode 7 aired but ultimately, we feel like Billions, at least for now, is looking to pick up where they left off. They can choose to address real-world stuff down the road if they so choose.

