Billions season 5 episode 8 spoilers: A longer look at ‘Copenhagen’







At this point, it feels like we’ve all been waiting forever to see Billions season 5 episode 8. Luckily, we’re almost at the end of it! The show returns to Showtime in one week’s time with an installment called “Copenhagen,” one that could very well look to pick up where the midseason finale left off.

Just to make sure you’re up to speed on the stakes coming up, why not take a look at the sneak peek below? In this one, you can see Mike Prince making it clear to Chuck how badly he wants to see Bobby Axelrod destroyed — really to the point that he’ll do whatever he can in order to help. So where is the irony in all of this? Chuck has zero interest in taking said help. As a matter of fact, it feels as though he’s ready to move on from Axe altogether. Why? As he explains, he feels like any time he goes into his orbit, he ends up losing a part of himself — also, we think Chuck knows how rich it is that Prince is showing up now, right when it is convenient for him. Go figure.

For a few more details on the overall story of what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Billions season 5 episode 8 synopsis now:

Axe dispatches Wags to dig up dirt on Prince, discovering a weakness that could wreck Prince’s ambitions. A visit to Axe Cap puts Wendy and Tanner at odds. Chuck looks for alternative methods to save his father, but a college-aged mistake threatens to sidetrack him.

We’ve heard already that Billions stuck largely to the plan for season 5 that they devised pre-pandemic, but there’s one question we’re definitely still curious about: Is anyone going to explain Paul Giamatti’s lack of facial hair? It feels like if we were in the same room as Chuck, it’d be one of the first things that we brought up.

