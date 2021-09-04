The Bachelorette: New promo for Michelle Young’s season!







We know you have a while to wait until Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC. Yet, we’re thrilled to see promos coming out for it already!

Below, you can check out one of the latest teases for how the network is promoting this show. While there isn’t any actual footage from the season yet, this does a legitimately great job of showing who Michelle is in thirty seconds. You get a reminder of her time playing college basketball, and then also who she is now as a teacher. There are franchise staples like roses all over the place but also a lot of personality.

The biggest overall takeaway here is that someone has clearly upped the promo budget after Katie’s season, which didn’t feel like it got anywhere near this flashy a preview prior to it airing. Of course, Michelle’s season in general may be the closest thing to a “normal” season of the franchise we’ve had since Peter Weber was the Bachelor. With the prevalence of vaccines prior to the start of filming there is more travel this season; we don’t expect a lot of globe-trotting, but at least production was able to go to Michelle’s home city of Minneapolis. This could be a great season in terms of really spotlighting who the lead is and why they want love.

Michelle’s season is currently set to premiere on ABC come Tuesday, October 19, not too long after Bachelor in Paradise ends. Remember that after this coming week, Paradise is going to shift to a once-weekly format on Tuesdays to stretch it out for a little while longer.

What are you excited to see for Michelle Young as The Bachelorette?

