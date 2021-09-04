Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 6 spoilers: How Pieper arrives!







Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 6 is going to throw Pieper, Brendan, and Natasha all in the spotlight — and it’s all thinks to yet another love triangle!

So what are we looking at here? It goes a little something like this. For the past couple of episodes Brendan has been getting closer to Natasha, and during that time he’s also tried to put her at ease when it comes to his past with Pieper. He never denied that the two spent time together, but he also described it as “casual.”

Did Pieper view their time together as “casual”? That’s a totally different question, as it whether or not Brendan was forthcoming enough. In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight you can see Pieper arrive to Paradise, and almost immediately there’s a reason to think that drama will be coming right around the corner. Typically when someone shows up at Paradise with a date card, they make the rounds and get a better sense of some of the relationships that are forming. Pieper wastes no time — she asks Brendan immediately! While we don’t hear his response, we have to imagine he’ll consider going on the date. He already went on one with Demi earlier in the season!

Obviously him going on a date with Pieper is the sort of thing that will hurt Natasha — but unfortunately, we feel like that hurt is almost inevitable at this point. We’ve seen a number of examples before of Paradise “couples” who spent time together before appearing on the show, and for the most part, these relationships end up lasting for a while. Pieper has to be the frontrunner just based on her history with Brendan outside the show.

What do you think is coming on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 6?

