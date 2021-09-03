Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 video: Demi, Kenny, Mari love triangle







Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 on Monday night is going to be all sorts of messy, and especially so if you are Kenny.

So how can we summarize the position that he’s now in? We know that Demi’s been very interested in him for much of the season but before that, he was with Mari. The only thing that sparked him going on a date with Demi was Mari saying that she wanted to keep her options open. Following this, Mari got upset when he opted to do the same thing.

Check out our review for the finale of The Bachelorette below! We have a number of different subjects to get into here, and we hope you’re ready for Michelle Young’s season already. Be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure that you don’t miss anything when it comes to it.

In the sneak peek below, things somehow get crazier coming up as Mari makes it clear that despite everything that happened (which includes her throwing Demi’s cake for him in the fire), she still has feelings for him. Based on how he talks to Demi after the fact, it feels like he kinda feels the same way. How can he handle this situation without hurting feelings? It’s probably impossible … the issue is that Demi is probably not the person whose feelings you want to hurt.

Is this situation technically more than a love triangle? You can argue that it is given that Tia is also somehow a part of this. However, Kenny doesn’t even bring up Tia in this preview so that suggests to us that she’s really not on the forefront of his mind; that’s probably a good thing since their volleyball date was extremely awkward to watch.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Monday’s Bachelor in Paradise

If you are Kenny entering Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 6, what do you do?

Share right now in the attached comments! After that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Demi's right, Kenny's in a pickle 😬 pic.twitter.com/K1CNLh3Yjp — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) September 3, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







