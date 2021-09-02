Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 spoilers: Will Brendan, Pieper pair up?







Going into Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6 next week, it feels like you can expect a lot of Brendan-related drama. How can you not after the road we’ve been on with this guy?

First and foremost, think back to when rumors first surfaced on the show that he and Pieper were together going into the season. He didn’t deny spending time with her, but he also made it clear that he was open to the process of the show. So what happens when Pieper actually shows up? This is where things are going to get messy. If the two end up together, there will be conspiracies aplenty as to whether or not this was the plan. However, if they don’t end up together because they are worried about being judged, then they may miss out on something great. When you think about it this way, it’s almost a lose-lose situation for them; do you care about public perception or love?

Of course, Brendan is not the only person in Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 6; for some more news on that, check out the official synopsis:

“706” – It’s all eyes on Joe this week as everyone’s emotional support man comes face-to-face with the woman who broke his heart. But while Joe and Kendall reconnect, Serena P. isn’t the only one left to reconsider their future on the beach. Meanwhile, Natasha and Brendan have finally started to move in the right direction, but just as Natasha is starting to feel the spark heat up, another familiar face makes her appearance. That’s right, Pieper has arrived to clear the air about her rumored romance with Brendan … or maybe she’s here to confirm it … on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, SEPT. 6 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

