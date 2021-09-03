Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The Codys’ biggest threat







This week TNT unveiled some of the first details about Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 10 airing one week from Sunday, and this could prove to be one of the most dramatic ones yet.

Where is this season going? What is the final endgame going to look like? We know that there is only one season left after this current one, so we know that there is a certain direction that the story has to navigate down. It’s possible that in this upcoming episode (entitled “Relentless”) we’re going to get a much better sense of what that is.

For a few hints as to what could be coming, check out the season 5 episode 10 synopsis courtesy of SpoilerTV:

Desperate for cash, and with pressure mounting, the Codys discover what they thought was a solution to their problems may be the biggest threat of them all.

So who could this enormous threat be? There’s a case to be made that it is Pamela Johnson, since she is someone who offered them a chance to get Smurf’s estate back and it’s possible she is playing them. Remember that Smurf knew her well once upon a time; it’s not all that clear how much time she spent with her in the years before her death.

Another possibility? The Codys’ biggest threat is simply each other. Maybe they thought that working together would resolve many of their issues; however, it could be the thing that tears them all up further.

Who do you think the Codys’ biggest threat is on Animal Kingdom season 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to keep coming back to the site for all sorts of other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

