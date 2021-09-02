Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9 photo: The full Cody reunion







If there’s one thing we really needed to see entering Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9, it was the Cody Boys working together. We know that Deran, J, Pope, and Craig are smart. In a lot of ways, they are their own worst enemies. They often fail to see the forest through the trees when they are busy fighting with each other.

As we look ahead to this episode, it’s looking like they are starting to come to their senses. Also, it feels a little more like they have a common enemy.

Animal Kingdom video review! If you haven’t seen our thoughts as of yet on episode 8, be sure to watch below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, your one-stop shop for coverage after every episode. Hitting that button is the #1 way to ensure you stay up to date.

The image above is one of many recent ones released by TNT for the upcoming episode “Let It Ride,” and it features the whole true working together on something. Since they are all coming through records, odds are it is something pertaining to Smurf. Maybe they are trying to get on top of another business venture; or, maybe they are simply trying to find off another potential threat from the police. We know that there are some dangers all around them at this point (especially for Deran), and they need to start realizing that there is strength in numbers.

Could Pope end up being the unlikely leader and/or unifying force? We recognize fully that there’s a part of this idea that feels totally absurd. However, this is where you remember that the character just completed his own journey of self-discovery; he was able to help someone else (a mother in need) and with that, maybe has some absolution. He may have a better sense of who he is moving forward and that could aid the whole family greatly through the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates regarding Animal Kingdom and what’s next

Where do you think the story is going moving into Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also keep at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







