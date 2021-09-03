Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 theory: Det. Burke’s real purpose







As you prepare yourself for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 on Starz this weekend, why not have a conversation about Shannon Burke?

On the surface, Shanley Caswell’s character is hardly the most notable in the cast. She’s the partner of Detective Howard and he’s, by far, one of the meatiest characters in this world. It’s hard for him not to be given that 1) he’s dying and 2) he’s also the biological father of Kanan, the only person who could theoretically save him.

New Raising Kanan discussion! Check out our full take on episode 6 below — we even talk about our Burke theory over the course of it. Once you do, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other coverage all season.

Yet, in episode 6 we got a tiny inkling of what Burke’s role could be on the show moving forward — and it has little to do with her partner. There was a moment where she tried to speak to Jukebox on the street and made it clear to her that she understands her in a way no one else does. Is she trying to get an in with Juke for the sake of information? Absolutely, and you can make an argument that Burke is manipulating her for the sake of doing her job. Howard hasn’t been able to make any traction as of late with Raq’s operation, so why not give it a try if you’re Burke?

What we’re wondering at this point is if a bond could actually form between the detective and Marvin’s daughter, one that could lead to Jukebox eventually becoming a cop down the road. It seemed unfathomable just episodes ago that anyone in this family would put on a badge, but we could see a situation now where Burke, if she plays her cards right, could be a mentor to Jukebox. It’s a way for her to further her career but at the same time, she may think that she’s helping her out.

We have to imagine that there’s more to Burke’s story as a main character than just being a partner to Malcolm and being from a cop family. This could be the story “in” that we’ve been waiting to see for a while.

What do you think we could be seeing from Detective Burke on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7?

