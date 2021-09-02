Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 theory: Will Nicole die?







As we prepare ourselves for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 this weekend, we can’t help but think about a familiar refrain. “Streets need a body.” Famous sang it plenty of times during the Showcase and as it turns out, that message may ring true … just not in a way he expects. Remember here what Older Kanan said: A lot of rappers speak about things in the lyrics that they don’t really know. Famous doesn’t quite know or understand that pain. Jukebox could sooner rather than later.

As we approach this next episode, there are huge reasons for concern when it comes to her girlfriend Nicole. This is a character who is not around in Power itself, and that of course isn’t a good sign. Also, Jukebox is almost too happy in this relationship; we know that Nicole’s parents have treated her terribly but in the end, Nicole herself doesn’t seem to care what they think. She loves Laverne and wants to keep seeing her.

The reason for our concern comes from the official synopsis for this episode: “Jukebox suffers a devastating blow.” What could this be? There are a number of different things that could hurt her, but we know she’s alive and well in the present. Meanwhile, we know thanks to some season 2 casting details that her father Marvin makes it to next season. Nicole’s one of the few people she cares about deeply who isn’t accounted for yet down the road.

If Nicole does die, odds are she wouldn’t be the target. What’s more likely is that she gets accidentally caught in the crossfire elsewhere. Unique is currently waging war on Raq’s operation, and things are probably only going to get worse after what happened to Scrappy. Raq will likely hit back and after that, Unique’s crew will find another way to cause some damage.

Do you think Nicole could die on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7?

