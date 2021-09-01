Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 spoilers: Meet Jukebox’s mother







Even though season 1 is still in the process of airing on Starz, there is work being done already on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about with that? We tend to think so, especially when you think about some of the latest casting news coming out today.

Thanks to the folks over at Starz, we now have some news on some important players making their way into the ensemble — think in terms of Jukebox’s mother, a therapist for Marvin of all people, and also a performer who could be tied to what Lou Lou is up to moving forward.

This week, Starz unveiled a ton of casting news when it comes to some of the new season 2 players — check out all the details below. (There are minor spoilers ahead, though we don’t think anything gives away any huge season 1 plot points.

LeToya Luckett will play “Kenya,” Jukebox’s mother and Marvin’s ex. She left their family when Jukebox was very young, tried to make it in LA as a singer, but three years ago, she moved back to New York. Upon her return, she settles in Harlem where church is a big part of her life.

Omar Dorsey will play “Cartier “Duns” Fareed,” who is handsome, charismatic, overflowing with confidence, and always dressed to kill. Cartier sucks up all the oxygen in any room into which he steps. He has a vision for business, expanding into less crowded markets like DC and Baltimore and even into other types of business, like music and art.

Krystal Joy Brown will play “Renée Timmons,” Marvin’s anger management therapist. Renée can hold her own with anyone, especially the people that attend her class and need help working through their issues.

Paulina Singer will play “Zisa,” a beautiful up-and-coming singer looking to make a name for herself with Lou and Crown’s label.

The only real surprise from reading all of this is the idea that Lou Lou and Marvin both survive until season 2 — we weren’t quite sure that was a given based on the battle with Unique right now.

