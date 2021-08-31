Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 spoilers: Trouble for Jukebox…







As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 this Sunday, we better prepare for problems to come Jukebox’s way.

One of the things that we gotta remind ourselves about is that in this world, very few people end up getting a win. We’ve already been reminded of that with this character many times already. While she was able to perform at the Showcase with Famous, it came at a cost as violence erupted right at the end of their song. Meanwhile, she still has her relationship with Nicole, but it’s clear at this point that Nicole’s parents don’t want her around in the slightest.

This week Starz revealed the official Raising Kanan episode 7 synopsis, and ultimately, this gives you another reason for grave concern:

Kanan and Marvin’s side hustle goes awry; Raq seeks revenge for the attack on Scrappy; Jukebox suffers a devastating blow.

What could this blow be? It’s possible it is some sort of setback amidst her goal to make music; of course, it’s also possible that either Nicole leaves or something happens to her. We know what happens to Jukebox in Power itself and at that point, Nicole is around. There’s not a happy ending to this relationship, and we’ve been spending the better part of this year preparing for the worst.

Ultimately, whatever happens in this episode is going to greatly inform the Jukebox character for not just Sunday, but for the remainder of the series.

