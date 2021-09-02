American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4 promo: The origin story







Today we come bearing a first look at American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4, and one thing feels very clear: We are set to learn more about how it all began.

In the promo below, you can see a glimpse into what Belle and Austin were like prior to the two of them taking the black pill. They weren’t always the eccentric, dangerous characters who they are now! There’s a lot of intriguing stuff to explore here and of course, we’re thrilled to get into what makes the two of them tick. What drove them to get to this point?

Within this episode, we’re also hoping to get more of an understanding as to who the Chemist was, and what also led to the creation of this “proprietary” formula in the first place.

In the present, it’s clear that there is a tremendous amount of danger. Ursula is doing what she can to exploit the pill to her personal gain; she understands that with a team of super-charged writers at her disposal, she could be one of the most successful agents in the world. In a lot of ways she feels like the true villain of this show; she recognizes just how dangerous this pill is but in the end, she really doesn’t care. She’s about whatever she wants and that is personal advancement.

In order to better understand the future, you have to understand the past; get ready to explore a lot of that over the course of this hour.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4?

