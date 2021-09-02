American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4 spoilers: ‘Blood Buffet’







As you move into American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4, it shouldn’t come as a big shock that things are going to get crazy. While we’re sure that there will still be a certain amount of crazy action in the present, a huge priority within this episode will be exploring things in the past.

In the end, know this: We’re going to understand more of how Provincetown because this weird, pseudo-vampire-infested place to begin with.

Below, you can see the full American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

The dark history of Provincetown and its residents are brought to light. Written by Brad Falchuk; directed by Axelle Carolyn.

It shouldn’t come as too great a surprise that American Horror Story isn’t giving you that much to chew on here, as they almost never do. One of the bigger headlines to us here is the simple fact that we’re almost to the end of the first part of this already! It’s still unclear how much the “Red Tide” storyline is connected to the “Death Valley” part with aliens, but that’s something we’ll just have to watch play out over time.

For now, let’s continue to appreciate the weirdness of this season — it definitely feels unique to other recent ones. As a matter of fact, it’s a little more old-school than what we’ve see out of this franchise in a good while.

