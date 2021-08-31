Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 5 video: Reactions to Becca Kufrin’s arrival







Tonight on Bachelor in Paradise 7, it’s finally here: The arrival of Becca Kufrin to the beach! This has been teased from the start of the season and it brings a brand-new dynamic for however long she is there.

The first thing worth noting here, of course, is the fact that Becca is the first Bachelorette to ever be down in Paradise; that makes it inevitable that she’s going to get so much more in the way of attention! She’s popular, well-known, and she also has a rose to give out. A lot of guys are going to be looking for attention from her and competing for a chance to move on — in addition to, of course, a possible romance.

In the sneak peek below for tonight’s episode, you can already get a good sense of some of this. Ivan, for example, was just rejected by Jessenia in favor of Chris. He’s going to need to establish another connection and fast to move forward. Meanwhile, Karl has decided for whatever reason that reading her palm is going to be the best way to get a chance to move on. (Karl’s been a little out there this season, but he hasn’t come off as a villain the same way that he did during Katie Thurston’s version of the show.)

It will probably take some time before we truly get a sense of what Becca is like in Paradise, but we hope it works out for her!

