Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Kendall Long arrives…







Tomorrow night Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 5 is going to be here, and we can only hope you’re prepared to see Kendall Long. She is a fan favorite from the past of Bachelor in Paradise, but her arrival this time around is going to contain some different variables.

In particular, be prepared to see a LOT of drama due to her past with Grocery Store Joe.

Want to get some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out our take on Katie Thurston’s finale below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some other updates — we’ll have more coverage coming soon.

Is Kendall there to move forward? Absolutely. She had to know there was a chance that Joe would be there, and she also willingly signed up for the show. With that being said, there’s a big difference between signing up for the show and then going there and seeing Joe with someone else. He’s been with Serena since almost the start of the season and, at least right now, we’d consider them one of the strongest relationships on the show.

For a few more details now, be sure to view the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

“705” – Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Clearly, Becca’s arrival is also going to make some waves — after all, we’ve seen plenty of promos about it already! With her being a former Bachelorette she’ll generate plenty of attention from the guys.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise right now

What do you want to see on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you take a look at that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







