





As we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 on Starz nest week, you gotta wonder this: What is Raq going to do now?

At the end of episode 6, we saw what looks to be the death of Scrappy, the guy Raq intentionally sent over into Unique’s crew. We don’t imagine that he’s still alive, mostly because Unique doesn’t feel like the sort of guy to offer up mercy. The entire Showcase “attack” was really just a stunt, and it’s one that will likely leave all of Kanan’s family fuming.

For some more video coverage on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, be sure to check out our review of episode 6 below! Once you do watch that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ve got new discussions coming

So where do you go from here? The only thing that you’re left to do here is retaliate, but you need to find the right way to do that and that’s not always easy. The first order of business is making sure that you’ve got the right plan; then, you need to have the right people involved. You also have to be aware that Unique will probably retaliate to your retaliation and that’s also a part of this.

If there’s one added bonus that Raq has on her side, it’s that she’s probably going to have more of the support of her brothers. As of late, Lou Lou has been distracted — he’s spent more of his time working on the Showcase and less on the family business. That may change now. The problem is that Marvin may have his own strategy for how to fight back, and he could recruit Kanan into the mix! The more than Mekai Curtis’ character keeps things from his mom, the more trouble he could find himself in a little bit down the road.

Related – Check out some more details on the next Raising Kanan episode now

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you take a look at that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







