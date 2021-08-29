Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 preview: No escaping the war







As you prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 7 next week, you’re going to see something that is indicative of young people at a specific point in life. You want to believe that you’re always right, or at the very least you can keep secrets and they won’t catch up with you.

Is Kanan about to keep information from his mother? Is Marvin looping him into some stuff? These are some questions that we’re left to wonder at the conclusion of episode 6.

As we’re on the other side of the Showcase, we saw a mixture of the harsh reality of this world with also the dream of escape. Jukebox still shows that desire to get away and moving into episode 7, she could try it on a larger scale.

For Lou Lou, however, it seems like he’s understanding more than ever that there is no running — they’re at war. Technically, Raq’s been trying to make that clear to him for a while but he wanted to be off doing some other things. It’s a difference of philosophy, but then also the difference between running away from the game and pursuing it.

Perhaps the biggest thing to be sad about entering episode 7 is simply that we’re so close to the end of the season already. There are only a handful of stories to go, even if it is reassuring knowing that there’s already a season 2 on the docket. It’ll make the waiting that much easier.

