





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we finally at a point where we’re getting some new episodes? As you would imagine, we have a number of different things to dive into in this article.

First and foremost, though, let’s talk about where we are in the hiatus — and yes, it is still a hiatus. Paramount already announced that the show’s premiere date is Sunday, November 7, and that you’ll get two episodes in one night. Does that help to compensate for the super-long break that we’re on? We like to think so, and so could some other awesome stuff the network has released throughout the week…

Since Yellowstone isn’t on the air tonight, why not check out a new teaser? If you head over to the link here, you can get a pretty good sense of how the folks behind the scenes are setting the stage for what lies ahead. The central theme for season 4 appears to be revenge, so don’t be shocked that the writers and producers are going to be leaning pretty darn hard into this at just about every turn. They want you to think that this is going to be a brutal, shocking batch of episodes ahead and we get it — after what we saw at the end of season 3, is there any other way the story could go?

We anticipate that the network is going to continue to lean hard on the teasers and the imagery of revenge in the coming months; this is the sort of thing that could help the show set new viewership records later this year, even if we understand that there is a lot of competition out there.

