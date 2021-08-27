Yellowstone season 4 teaser: There’s blood in the water! (video)







The latest Yellowstone season 4 teaser was released this afternoon by the Paramount Network, and it’s clear there’s a recurring theme in some of these.

If you watched the teaser we posted on the site yesterday, it showed a guy getting dragged on the ground by a horse. This time around, we see first and foremost a cowboy hat traveling down a creek. Shortly after that, there’s a pool of blood. This is both parts ominous and terrifying, and there’s a familiar tagline at the end: “Every. Body. Pays.” (You can watch this new teaser at the bottom of this article.)

There’s no denying that some of these teasers are powerful, and they definitely set the tone for what should be a really captivating upcoming season of the show. The season 3 cliffhanger alone is one of the best in recent memory, and we like that Paramount isn’t just toying with fans by giving us constant teasers all about who died. After all, it’s pretty clear that John Dutton somehow makes it through and we’ll have to wait and see on Kayce and Beth.

Regardless of who lives or dies, it’s the violent act itself that is going to lead to retribution. John is going to have to think smart as he determines what his next move is going to be. This is not something he’ll be able to figure out quickly. It’s going to take a high degree of patience and also a lot of focus in order to pull off a proper revenge plot, especially since we don’t even know who the responsible party is yet. You don’t want to act too quick here, since that sets the stage for danger coming at you from all directions.

