Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz with episode 6?







Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Given that last week was a surprise hiatus to many, it's fair to raise the question.

Not only that, but we're happy to hand down some good news.

While that hiatus last week was frustrating, we’re happy to say that it was also short-lived. There is a new episode airing on the Starz app at midnight, or at its standard air time Sunday on the network itself. This is one that should give us some aftermath to Malcolm Howard discovering that Kanan is his biological son, even if at the same time Raq probably won’t spend that much time dwelling on him learning it. She’s got other matters to attend to, including an escalating battle with Unique and a possible opportunity to sell more product at the Showcase — something that Lou Lou will have some objections to.

If you want a few more details all about Raising Kanan episode 6, take a look at them below:

Lou’s new artist showcase becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique, and Kanan cooks up a drug-selling scheme with Marvin.

Just in case anyone was worried, there’s also a new episode of Raising Kanan airing the first weekend of September; the show randomly took last week off, but it will be going straight through Labor Day Weekend. Who said all of this has to make sense?

