Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 spoilers: The Showcase plan







Want to prepare yourself further for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 this weekend? We’ve waited long enough to dive back into this world and there’s some big stuff going down in Jamaica, Queens.

Take, for example, the Showcase. This is a performance that has been hyped up for a while, and also a big opportunity to ensure that Famous and Jukebox actually get a chance to rise to a new level of local stardom. Jukebox needs a win right now, given what just happened with Nicole and the heartbreak she’s suffering because of that.

Here’s where things get a little dicey: Raq wants to use the Showcase to further the family business. Meanwhile, Lou Lou (who is funding pretty much everything with Jukebox and Famous) wants to keep things on the level. In a sneak peek that you can see over at Pop Culture, he feels like investing in music is eventually a way for the family to get out of the drug business. It feels like he’s got a little bit of Ghost in him in that he’s trying to find a way out, not quite realizing how deep he’s already in. Raq, however, is not about that. She wants to use the Showcase more as a front and given her stranglehold on the family business, we feel like she’s gonna get her way in the end.

It’s watching scenes like this that really make us wonder what happens to some of these characters down the road. Is it possible that Lou Lou eventually finds his way out of this? At the very least, we know that he wants it.

