Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Episode 6 details







Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? Is there something more to look forward to from this world? We know that episode 6 is coming, but there certainly may be some confusion on where it is at the moment.

Here’s the sad news, as much as we don’t like to report it: You’re going to have to wait a little while longer for the continuation of this story. There is no new episode airing this weekend on Starz; instead, the plan is for episode 6 to launch in one week’s time.

Want to get some more discussion on Power Book III: Raising Kanan in video form? Then all you have to do is watch it below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are new episodes coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

So why is Starz doing this? We wish we had a clear answer, other than that they clearly want everyone to marinade a little bit on that enormous Malcolm Howard twist at the end of this past episode. There is a marathon of the first five episodes airing on Sunday so if you’re someone who doesn’t watch on the app, that should give you an opportunity to catch up.

If you want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we can at least present the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 synopsis below:

Lou’s new artist showcase becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique; Kanan cooks up a drug-selling scheme with Marvin.

The Kanan storyline is probably tied to what Raq taught him close to the end of episode 5 — now that he understands more of the skill behind making some product, of course he’ll want to think about making a little more money with Marvin’s help. Here’s our big question, though: Do you really want Marvin’s help? Based on what we’ve seen from him so far, the #1 thing that this guy is good for is causing chaos and missing what’s directly in front of him.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6?

Are you sad the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates we have coming your way all season long. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







