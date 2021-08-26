Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 & 5 video: When is Becca Kufrin arriving?







When is Becca Kufrin actually going to be a part of Bachelor in Paradise season 7? We know a lot of people have been asking ever since she first surfaced in some previews for the season.

Thanks to the folks at ABC, we do have a good sense of it — let alone how her appearance is going to be hyped up.

The video below gives you a little bit of new footage of Becca on the beach, as her arrival causes a near panic among some of the other contestants. There’s an instant awareness that Becca will be popular, and we imagine that there are a few different reasons for that. For starters, the contestants likely know her fairly well already — she’s got a popular podcast in Bachelor Nation and had a whole season to tell her story. Also, there is the inevitable fame aspect of things — she’s a big name and has a large social-media following. We can’t put on blinders and pretend like this has no impact on anything with this show.

Alas, you’ll still be forced to wait a little while to see her. While Becca may be the focus of this promo, ABC made it clear in a press release that she won’t actually be turning up until Tuesday’s episode 5. Check out some more details on that below:

Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall.

So yea, there’s some huge drama coming and sooner rather than later. If Becca’s arrival doesn’t cause it, Kendall’s almost certainly will.

Who could you see Becca with among the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 cast?

The Bachelorette in #BachelorInParadise? We are so here for it! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/PbsQBpAiVw — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 26, 2021

