Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 4 spoilers: Aaron and Thomas square off







Going into Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 next week, it shouldn’t be a shock that Aaron and Thomas will have some issues with each other. So long as you continue to have both of these men located in the same place, it’s a foregone conclusion that there will be some problems.

What will cause an argument this time around? It comes be tied to Aaron’s relationship to Tammy, especially if Thomas makes a move on her to get a rose. Or, it could be drama stemming from the past. We don’t think Aaron’s going to be altogether patient when it comes to anything the guy does anymore. The two will be front and center for most of episode, though there is a lot to unpack here still when it comes to Maurissa and Connor after her date with Riley.

For a few more details now on the story to come, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

“704” – When it comes to “Paradise,” the more, the merrier as they say. Two new men arrive, promptly choosing a pair of lucky ladies to take on a hot and heavy double date and one coupled-up cutie contemplates if she’s ready to stop exploring other options. Meanwhile, things fall apart as one hopeless romantic learns the object of his affection visited the Boom Boom Room with someone else and guest host Lance Bass gives his best advice to a woman who’s dying for her man to make a move. With a rose ceremony on the horizon, romantic tension is building on the beach, but the biggest conflict of the night is about much more than a rose – just ask Aaron and Thomas – on “Bachelor in Paradise,” MONDAY, AUG. 30 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Some of the women said it best near the end of episode 3: The best thing some of the guys can do is get over some of the Thomas drama. It’s going to distract them from the point of the show and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if the guys who are hung up on this are the ones who are eventually booted. The women still have the power right now!

