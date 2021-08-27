Making It season 3 finale: Was Melañio, Adam, Chelsea, Kara the winner?







Who won Making It season 3? Entering the finale, four contestants entered the barn: Melañio, Adam, Chelsea, and Kara. However, at the end of it only one of them took home the grand prize and the title of Master Maker.

Remember that this show bills itself as “TV’s friendliest competition” — see the key art above for proof. There was no evidence entering the finale that we were going to see drama or heartbreak; in the end, we had a conclusion that a lot of people can be happy with. Adam was declared the winner! He was praised for his excellent craftsmanship, his attention to detail, and of course his overall sense of originality. He had done well for a significant chunk of the competition and with that, we can’t be altogether shocked that he took home the final prize.

Of course, winning this competition is not just about the money; it is also about pride. It allows you a sense of acceptance into a larger community. There is love in these creations and the show is a celebration of that; this is why the winner isn’t the only person who is celebrated. Making It is a platform that doesn’t exist almost anywhere else on TV and because of that, just being on this show is in a lot of ways a victory. You have a chance to show off who you are and perhaps through that, other people will be inspired and want to work with you in the future.

At the end of this finale, it was hard not to smile seeing Adam celebrate with the remainder of the contestants. It’s a feeling that only this show can bring you in the competitive reality TV landscape, and it’s one of the reasons we want it back for more.

