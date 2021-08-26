Making It season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at NBC? The latest







After its big finale on NBC tonight, can you expect a Making It season 4 renewal to happen? Or, is it a little more likely that we’ve arrived at the end of the road now?

Let’s start this piece off by noting what is official — or at the very least out there insofar as news goes. For the time being, there is no official news on another season. It’s also hard to tell whether or not there will be. A lot of times we can get a semi-accurate read from the ratings and how a network is promoting a show; here, however, the picture is a little bit foggy.

When you look at the ratings alone for Making It season 3, they don’t do a lot to give us hope. So far, the Amy Poehler – Nick Offerman competition is averaging only a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 1.8 million live viewers. Are there some mitigating factors here? sure, starting with the fact that this is a summer show and routinely, they don’t perform anywhere near as well in the ratings. Also, a part of the season was broken up due to the Olympics and in general, there isn’t much in the way of a lead-in here. While Brooklyn Nine-Nine may have a devoted audience, it has never been all that highly-rated of a series.

If there is a reason for at least some optimism, however, it is the fact that Making It is hardly the most expensive show to make in the world — almost every episode takes place in an individual location and none of the crafts are altogether expensive. Also, NBC is already working on a pseudo-spin-off entitled Baking It, which is going to be airing on Peacock during the holiday seasons.

In the end, we almost wonder if Making It will eventually be shifted over to the aforementioned streaming service as a way to bolster its popularity. This is definitely not something we are ruling out at the moment.

